G2 founder Carlos Rodriguez claims he “misread the room” in Andrew Tate scandal

While hosting a Twitter Spaces talk, G2 founder Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodríguez has claimed that he “misread the room” when he posted a video of himself parting alongside misogynistic internet personality Andrew Tate, but doubled down on his decision to do so.

In a Spaces chatroom hosted today (December 15), Rodriguez claimed that he “wasn’t thinking” about the tweets when he posted them, and said he was “100 per cent at fault” for what happened.

“I might have misread the room, but it’s gonna be OK – people are gonna be Ok. I completely misread the situation – that is the truth – so it’s not like I made those tweets knowing what would happen afterward,” stated Rodriguez in an interview with esports host and influencer Yinsu Collins.

However, Rodriguez did not appear to express remorse for his friendship with Tate, a personality who was banned from most major social media platforms due to his misogynistic videos.

“I am proud of the person I am and I would never be able to live with myself if I bend the knee,” argued Rodriguez, who said that he would “never” berate Tate but admitted that if he could “go back in time I would look for a CEO” to run G2 in his place.

Rodriguez’ actions reportedly cost G2 Esports its spot in Riot Games’ Valorant franchising, which the former CEO says he “can’t factually say with absolute truth whether what happened was the reason” it lost out.

When discussing the public’s response to the tweet, Rodriguez alluded to cancel culture and claimed “The mob has no discussions, the mob has no room for discussion. The mob has no grey area – [it] just cancels you and moves on to the next thing to cancel.”

“You suck one dick and they’re gonna call you a dick sucker,” added the former G2 CEO, who reiterated that Tate is a “good friend” of his.

Rodriguez added that the esports industry is “non-inclusive to different thoughts than theirs.” Some of the opinions Tate has been condemned for include blaming sexual assault victims for their attacks and glorifying domestic violence against women.

Back in September, G2 Esports accepted Rodriguez’ resignation and underlined that it does “not support any form of misogyny.”