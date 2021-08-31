Game Boy games may be coming to Nintendo Switch Online ‘soon’

Original Game Boy titles may be appearing on the Nintendo Switch’s Switch Online service “really soon”, according to new rumours.

The source, as spotted by Nintendo Life, is the latest episode of the ‘Nate the Hate’ podcast, where the “known insider” presenter speculates that games from Nintendo’s original Game Boy and its successor, the Game Boy Color, will be joining the subscription service as soon as September 2021.

Switch Online is Nintendo’s answer to Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus, allowing subscribers to access online multiplayer while also providing a library of classic titles from past consoles. The service launched in September 2018, with a small library of NES titles available. A year later, SNES games were added to the roster. Adding Game Boy titles now would potentially mark the third anniversary of the service.

Attention has also been drawn to a datamine of the service back in January 2019. This found four emulators, named Kachikachi, Canoe, Hiyoko, and Count. The first two are supposedly the backbone allowing NES and SNES games to run, with speculation that Hiyoko will prove to be the Game Boy emulation tool.

Game Boy Advance titles may be less likely to appear on the Switch Online service for now, though – not least because certain classics from the third generation handheld are currently set for remakes on the Switch proper, such as Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. Nintendo may also consider it more possible for gamers to still play original Game Boy Advance games, as the Nintendo DS was backwards compatible with GBA cartridges.

While Nintendo itself has not publicly confirmed the arrival of Game Boy or Game Boy Color games on Switch Online, Nintendo Life says it has “confirmed with its own sources that Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles are likely coming to the Switch Online service ‘really soon’.”

