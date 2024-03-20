Game developers speak out against harassment following ‘Gamergate 2’

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) has spoken out about a rise in harassment following “Gamergate 2”.

The IGDA is the world’s largest nonprofit organisation supporting the rights of everyone who works towards creating games.

“We are deeply concerned about the increased harassment of historically marginalized developers and those advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives,” they said in a statement following the launch of the so-called Gamergate 2.

The original Gamergate happened in 2014 and was a loosely organised campaign of hate against a number of high-profile, female-identifying developers from people who were annoyed that games were being more aware of feminism and diversity. The harassment campaign used the hashtag GamerGate and included doxing, rape threats, false accusations and death threats.

In recent months, people have been concerned about a resurgence in the Gamergate campaign with a number of individuals attacking developers over the apparent “woke-ism” in gaming. Narrative development and consultation studio Sweet Baby Inc studio has been at the centre of the hate campaign with people accusing them of “forcing political agendas and diversity, equity and inclusion” into games they’ve worked on.

“Harassment has no place in games or the games industry, and we must create a safe, welcoming, and equitable environment for everyone,” said the IGDA. “For too long, misogyny, bigotry, and intolerance of diversity have inflicted irreparable harm on individuals and communities within the gaming world. The IGDA condemns the harassment campaigns that emerged from GamerGate and will not tolerate any further hateful rhetoric within our industry.”

i have never in my entire career seen anyone pressure a developer to make a character more queer or less white i have, however, seen many instances of developers being forced to change their characters to be straight and/or white you could start a list on league alone https://t.co/O9ZUEiRIyb — christina 死神 (@chhopsky) March 10, 2024

“It is imperative we take decisive action to eradicate harassment in all its manifestations. We call upon all leaders at game studios and companies, especially those with greater access to resources and influential platforms, to unite in a firm stance against harassment and in our commitment to building a better future for the games community,” they continued, before sharing a seven-point plan that includes “clearly communicate a zero-tolerance policy for harassment” and “use your platforms to amplify the voices of those who have been marginalised or silenced by harassment.”

