Game Pass gets ‘FIFA 21’ and ‘Dragon Quest Builders 2’ in May

Microsoft have announced May’s Xbox Game Pass offerings for PC and Console, which includes FIFA 21.

Leading the line-up for Game Pass for Console and PC is Dragon Quest Builders 2, which releases today (May 4).

Set in the popular Dragon Quest universe, Builders 2 lets players explore, battle, build and harvest in an extensive single-player campaign.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 follows on Thursday (May 6) for subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, who also benefit from access to the EA Play service.

Indie horror game Outlast 2 also arrives on Thursday alongside Ubisoft‘s open world winter sports game Steep, which lets players tackle various mountains on snowboards, skis or wingsuit.

Final Fantasy X/X2 HD Remastered will launch on May 13, letting subscribers experience updated versions of the first Final Fantasy games that featured full 3D graphics and voice acting.

Rounding out the releases on May 13 are three titles for Cloud, Console, and PC: Open world action game Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Doublefine’s wacky action platformer Psychonauts, and Rockstar’s stand-online version of Read Dead Redemption 2‘s multiplayer component, Red Dead Online.

Finally, PC players will be getting access to Remnant: From The Ashes, a co-op shooter set in a decaying world.

A full list of all the games, as well as additional updates and DLC being added to the service, is available on the Xbox Wire page.

Advertisement

Recently, Microsoft promised a reduction in fees for developers who sold games from their stores. Microsoft was previously taking 30 per cent of each sale, but the cut will see it match the Epic Games Store at 12 per cent in an effort to entice developers to list games on their platform and stores. This change will come into effect on August 1.

Microsoft later clarified that this change will only happen on its PC store, and the console store will continue to maintain its 30 per cent cut.