Games Done Quick raises £2.1million for cancer charity with first 2023 event

Games Done Quick’s first event of 2023 has raised over £2.1million for charity Prevent Cancer Foundation.

READ MORE: The wildest speedruns you need to watch from AGDQ 2022

The week-long speedrunning event kicked off on January 8 and continued until January 15. Now, organiser Games Done Quick has confirmed that the event raised £2,169,169 for the charity, which is the only U.S.-based non-profit organisation solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Games Done Quick wrote: “Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 has raised a total amount of $2,642,493 for Prevent Cancer. Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and to all of you for your amazing generosity & support.”

🏁TIME🏁

#AGDQ2023 has raised a total amount of $2,642,493 for @preventcancer! Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and to all of you for your amazing generosity & support 💙 See you all next time at #SGDQ2023 from May 28th to June 4th ⏱️ #ThankYouMike 👏 pic.twitter.com/h3lkCmg0J7 — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) January 15, 2023

Advertisement

“Thank you Mike,” the Tweet added, paying tribute to Games Done Quick founder Mike Uyama who stepped down from the company down following January’s event.

“Since I started GDQ, I’ve seen it grow from a small volunteer effort to the thriving organisation that it is today,” Uyama said in a statement announcing his departure. “I would not have been able to do it without the help of Matt Merkle and the growth of GDQ would not have been possible without the help of the speedrunning community, which has grown both in size and diversity over the years.”

“I’m not sure where I’ll go next, but one thing I am sure about is that I will take a break and a vacation before diving headfirst into my next adventure,” he added.

During Awesome Games Done Quick 2023, Twitch streamer Jhay set a new world record for speedrunning Super Mario Galaxy 2. Other notable runs included The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild and Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night.

The next event is Summer Games Done Quick, which takes place May 28 to June 4.

Advertisement

In other news, The Simpsons: Hit & Run original soundtrack has been released on Spotify and Apple Music – check it out here.