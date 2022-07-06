Games Done Quick speedrunner banned for life after submitting faked footage

A speedrunner has been banned from all future Games Done Quick events after submitting faked footage at the Summer 2022 event.

Yesterday (July 5) Mekarazium admitted to using doctored footage of a record-breaking Blade Wolf (a bonus, DLC map for Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance) run, following a live virtual attempt.

After users on the speedrunning subreddit noted the absence of keyboard noises and a strange audio cut near the end of the run, Mekarazium came clean to the Games Done Quick enforcement team in a Discord message.

“I’ve done an actual bad thing and I shouldn’t have done this on an event,” read the statement. “I don’t want this to be one of the reasons online runs will be forever cut for everyone else. I acted selfishly and I haven’t put more time thinking about others. The only reason I’ve decided to put a segmented run, is because the NG+ Hard run went way better than we’ve practiced throughout the month prior, and I’ve needed something to top this off.”

We learned that MG Rising Runner Mekarazium broadcasted a prerecorded run as a remote runner for SGDQ22. We were shocked. Mekarazium discussed what happened in our Discord server and admitted to cheating, he is now banned. — Metal Gear Speedrunners (@MGSrunners) July 5, 2022

The run has since been removed from the Games Done Quick YouTube channel and the speedrunner has been banned from future events.

“Yesterday, we were made aware that Mekazarium played a segmented video for his DLC run at Summer Games Done Quick 2022,” GDQ told PCGamesN. “Mekazarium has since admitted to this, both to some members of the community as well as directly to GDQ staff. He contacted our staff with a document detailing that he had planned this for over a month, demonstrating this was planned and intentional. This was made possible because of the remote nature of this particular run in the marathon.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable and attempts to undermine the integrity of the speedrunning community that we love and support,” the statement continued. “The exact result they desired was unclear from the document, but it is clear that they believed we would not be willing to speak out about their behaviour. However, we believe it is in the community’s best interests to know why this run was removed by GDQ. We have removed Mekazarium’s runs from our YouTube archive, and will not permit him to run in the future.”

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 raised approximately £2.49 million for Doctors Without Borders.

