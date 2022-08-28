Games Done Quick’s Flame Fatales raises record £114,000 for Malala Fund

Games Done Quick’s Flame Fatales event has just ended for 2022, and has set a personal best record by raising in excess of £114,000 for Malala Fund.

The Frame Fatales community is a space for women to speed run games and they usually host two events each year – the Flame Fatales event in August and a Frost Fatales event in February/March. These events raise money for Malala Fund, which advocates for “resources and policy changes needed to give all girls a secondary education” as well as “amplifies the voices of girls fighting for change”, according to the Games Done Quick website.

Frame Fatales have a Discord server focused on “comradery, helping each other with tech and speedrunning, and sharing information about speedrunning events and opportunities” as well as hosting a “Game of the Month”.

The Game of the Month feature relies on the community collecting resources to learn how to run a new game as a community, and in the past they’ve focused on games such as Stardew Valley, Celeste and Hades amongst others.

🏁Time🏁#FlameFatales 2022 raised a total of $135,512 for @MalalaFund! Thank you runners, commentators, volunteers & GDQ staff who made this possible, and everyone that donated & supported the event! The @FrameFatales will be back this winter for Frost Fatales, see you then! pic.twitter.com/mL3wjsSQ0a — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) August 28, 2022

The bi-annual speedrunning events hosted by Frame Fatales regularly exceed the £85,000 mark in charitable donations for Malala Fund, but the record breaking amount of over £114,000 sees the Games Done Quick events as a whole continue to surpass expectations.

Just a few weeks ago, Summer Games Done Quick also set records with its impressive £2.5million total raised for the charity Doctors without Borders, which focusses on providing medical care in war-torn and underprivileged areas.

The women of the Flame Fatales event treated viewers to the Games Done Quick premiere of Pokémon Legends: Arceus as well as a fast-paced run through the Titanfall 2 solo campaign.

Frost Fatales has been announced to take place from February 26 until March 4 of 2023, but there’s no date announced as of yet for Awesome Games Done Quick, which is the winter installment of the main Games Done Quick marathons.

