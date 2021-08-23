Gamescom 2021 trailer teases showcase featuring over 30 games

A brand new Gamescom 2021 trailer has teased the upcoming showcase which includes over 30 games.

Last night (August 22) Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom Opening Night Live, shared the first look at this year’s showcase in the form of his own “hype trailer” he edited together.

The teaser went on to show off a variety of titles giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect from this week’s show including Death Stranding Director’s Cut, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Far Cry 6, Psychonauts 2, Back 4 Blood, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles and much more.

Additionally, the trailer also teased some footage of Call Of Duty and Battlefield 2042 hinting at some possible new gameplay during the livestream.

🎉 Wednesday, celebrate what’s next in video games with @gamescom Opening Night Live! Here’s the hype trailer I edited to get us geared up for Wednesday’s 2-hour live show with 30+ games Tune in 🕚 11a PT / 2p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST to see what we have in store for you 🙂 pic.twitter.com/P6hVM8YdJJ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 22, 2021

Keighley also recently revealed that the long-awaited LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will finally make an appearance during this week’s Gamescom. In another tweet, he said: “Wednesday! Don’t miss a world premiere new look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.”

The Skywalker Saga was announced at E3 2019 and was scheduled for a Spring 2021 release until it was delayed. The game has no official release date, but fans can expect new gameplay from Gamescom, as well as a possible launch date.

Gamescom 2021 will begin on August 25 starting with the Opening Night Live event and will continue on until August 26. Here’s every showcase date you need to know before it starts.

In other news, Battlestate Games has confirmed that Escape From Tarkov will not be at Gamescom this year.