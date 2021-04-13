GameStop reportedly looking to hire new CEO

GameStop is reportedly looking to hire a new CEO.

The news was first announced via a Reuters report on Tuesday, April 13. Per the report, GameStop is looking for a replacement to take over current CEO George Sherman as the company transitions from a brick-and-mortar business into a e-commerce firm.

The information was shared via three anonymous sources close to the matter. The sources have also claimed that several “board directors are involved in the search and have spoken with potential candidates from the gaming industry, as well as the e-commerce and technology sectors”.

Advertisement

The hiring of a new CEO would be the latest, and biggest, executive shake up in GameStop in recent months, following the resignation of CFO Jim Bell in February and CCO Frank Hamlin in March.

The news – which has yet to be confirmed by GameStop – comes less than a week after the company announced an intended change in leadership. While the announcement did not include any information regarding the search for a new CEO, it revealed that the company’s largest investor Ryan Cohen will be appointed the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Apart from Cohen, five other nominees have been named to stand for election to its Board of Directors: Alan Attal, Larry Cheng, Jim Grube, current GameStop CEO George Sherman and Yang Xu.

Last month, the company announced the hiring of its new COO, Jenna Owens. Prior to her shift to GameStop, Owens was most recently the director and general manager for distribution and multi-channel fulfilment at Amazon.

The company also announced two other executive hirings: Neda Pacifico as the new senior vice president of e-commerce, and Ken Suzuki, the new vice president of supply chain systems.

Advertisement

The news is the latest development to come out of GameStop since it became the subject of an international stock market frenzy earlier this year.