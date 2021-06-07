Gearbox confirms ‘Wonderlands’ will be revealed at Summer Game Fest

A teaser site for Borderlands spin-off ‘Wonderlands‘ has launched, leading to Gearbox and 2K Games confirming it will be making an appearance at Summer Game Fest at E3 this week.

The official teaser website at BeChaoticGreat.com hints at “a new adventure from Gearbox and 2K” and includes a countdown to the beginning of Summer Games Fest, which is planned for Thursday (June 10).

While we don’t know too much about the upcoming title, recent leaks and other tidbits of information can help to build expectations ahead of the full announcement.

If a recent trademarking move by Gearbox is anything to go by, we can expect the upcoming game to be called ‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’.

From there, it’s safe to assume that fan-favourite Borderlands character Tiny Tina will be involved – though whether she will be available to play still remains to be seen.

As we know that Gearbox is already most likely working on the next full franchise entry Borderlands 4, ‘Wonderlands‘ will likely be similar to Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

Instead of advancing the narrative behind the franchise, the Pre-Sequel was a shorter entry that explored the story of an existing character. If the upcoming announcement follows a similar narrative style, expect ‘Wonderlands’ to take a detour and explore Tiny Tina’s story.

Reddit leaks, verified by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, have also suggested that ‘Wonderlands’ will follow the same core gameplay mechanics as previous Borderlands entries, which could suggest that it will launch with a choice of new class-based characters to choose from.

We’ll hear more on Thursday – if you’re hoping to catch the announcement live, you can visit the Summer Game Fest website for a rough schedule of events that run from June 10 to July 22. Likewise, our full roundup of E3 news, events, and rumours can be found here.

In other news, the same leak that correctly revealed Wonderlands also reports that the studio behind XCOM are working on a turn-based Marvel game.