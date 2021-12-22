Gearbox’s parent company Embracer has acquired Dark Horse Media

Embracer Group, parent company of Gearbox and THQ Nordic, has acquired Dark Horse Media.

The comic publisher is best known for titles such as Hellboy, Sin City, and The Umbrella Academy, having also published comic adaptations of Alien and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Embracer Group announced the acquisition through a press release on their site.

“I can’t express the excitement I feel as Dark Horse moves into this new chapter in our history,” said founder and CEO of Dark Horse, Mike Richardson in the press release. “The synergies that exist with the Embracer network of companies promises exciting new opportunities not only for Dark Horse, but also for the creators and companies we work with.

Here is the official news on @embracergroup: https://t.co/fyNi3ZHSfG The Sweden-based company is set to acquire Dark Horse–details at the link. Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console and mobile games for the global games market. — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) December 21, 2021

“I’ve had a number of compelling conversations with Embracer CEO, Lars Wingefors and I’m very impressed with him and what he and his team have built. I have to say, the future for our company has never looked brighter.”

According to the press release, Embracer Group acquired Dark Horse due to the 300+ IPs the publisher has in its library. It notes that there is “untapped potential in creating games based on Dark Horse IP and substantial opportunity for synergies within the Embracer group, both within the Dark Horse Comics and Dark Horse Entertainment.”

There were no mentions of which specific IP might be in the lineup for a video game adaptation.

Embracer Group is a Swedish video game holding company, owning Gearbox Entertainment, THQ Nordic, and Saber Interactive. Dark Horse Media is the first non-video game oriented company that Embracer Group has acquired.

