‘Gears 5’ update aims to completely relaunch multiplayer

The latest Gears 5 update aims to completely relaunch the multiplayer with its biggest content drop to date.

Operation 5: Hollow Storm is the latest post-launch update and aims to bring players back to the chaos of Gears Of War 2 and Gears Of War 3. Included is seven new characters, five new maps, 13 new achievements and one returning weapon – the Scorcher. Multiple quality of life improvements have also been made, as well as full optimisation on the Xbox Series consoles with versus multiplayer supporting a locked 120 frames per second.

Amongst the new maps is two completely new arenas. Nexus will have players fighting alongside rivers of Imulsion, whilst Regency is said to take place above the clouds. Three classic maps from the original trilogy also return in the form of Gridlock, Clocktower and River.

Players can now dive into these matches with seven new characters, including Dizzy Wallin and the deadly Skorge from Gears Of War 2. Both Horde and Escape have been revamped to allow full customisation with characters and classes, allowing each to be paired in any way – including characters previously unavailable in both modes. The Armored Gabe skin is also available for players who have completed the tutorial for Gears Tactics.

Check out Gears 5’s Operation 5: Hollow Storm trailer below:

Outside of new content, the multiplayer has been fully optimised for the next-gen systems with 120 frames per second support and 4K Ultra HD on Xbox Series X version via a downloadable pack.

A variety of quality of life improvements also aim to fine tune the experience. A sleuth of ranked versus updates have been made, balance updates for decoupled classes, new heroic cosmetic rewards for dedicated players, new challenges, and all new achievements to welcome in the new update. The full details can be found in an Xbox Wire post.

The launch of the Xbox Series consoles also saw a complete revamp for the game’s campaign, including the ability to replace fan favourite character Marcus Fenix with Guardians Of The Galaxy star, Dave Bautista.