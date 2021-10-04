‘Genshin Impact’ 2.2 launches next week as Aloy comes to other platforms

Update 2.2 for Genshin Impact, titled Into The Perilous Labyrinth Of Fog launches on October 13, as confirmed by miHoYo.

This means that Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn will also be coming to the game on platforms other than PlayStation, and she will be made available for free.

The trailer for the Into The Perilous Labyrinth Of Fog update can be watched below.

Opening the event webpage from within the game itself will give players 20,000 Mora, whilst the update features new character Thoma and the rerun of Hu Tao and Childe. Five new weapons will be coming in the update, which includes the Polar Star, Wavebreaker’s Fin, Akuoumaru, Mourn’s Moon and Floral Zither.

Tsurumi Island, the sixth and last island from the Inazuma Region, will also be added in the update. The official update on the release (via Eurogamer) reads:

“Thoma, the popular ‘fixer’ who made his debut in the Inazuma storyline, will be joining as a new four-star playable character. Thoma holds a Pyro Vision and wields a polearm as his weapon. He is also a reliable teammate in combat, providing strong defense and buffs.

“Players may recruit him in the second Event Wish featuring Thoma and Hu Tao after Childe’s return in the first Event Wish. Hangout Events for Thoma and Sayu will also be available with Version 2.2.”

It adds that “a brand-new series of seasonal events is also here along with the new update. In the ‘Labyrinth Warriors’ event, players can venture into a mystic domain in Inazuma with ‘Childe’ Tartaglia, Eleventh of the Fatui Harbingers and Xinyan, Liyue’s rock ‘n’ roll musician.

“You will also be accompanied by a strange paper figure named ‘Shiki Taishou’ who can provide special help and buffs. Tough fights and valuable rewards in the event shop await brave warriors. With another seasonal event ‘Tuned to the World’s Sounds’, players can enjoy the rhythm game and play different styles of music with Ningguang, Zhongli, Keqing, Xiao, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kamisato Ayaka, and the Raiden Shogun.”

In other news, Take-Two has issued yet another takedown of the fan project that aims to reverse engineer both Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City.