‘Genshin Impact’ 2.5 to introduce Yae Miko and a Raiden Shogun rerun

Details of the Genshin Impact 2.5 update have been revealed by miHoYo, with Yae Miko set to become a playable character.

Set to launch February 16, the When the Sakura Bloom update will see players be able to explore the mysterious depths of Enkanomiya and unravel the mystery of the glowing tower covered in darkness. In the Three Realms Gateway Offerings event, players will be able to battle their way through the darkness, using a new item to cleanse themselves and help resist the evil corruption.

The update also introduces Miko’s Story Quest and Chapter 2 of Raiden Shogun’s Story Quest, “revealing the past bounding the two and Inazuma over hundreds of years.”

Yae Milo is a five-star character first introduced in the Inazuma storyline as the head shrine maiden of the Grand Narukami Shrine

According to the development blog, “wielding a catalyst and the power of Electro, Yae Miko can provide both constant damage off-field and high burst damage on-field. Miko’s Elemental Skill allows her to move swiftly and leave behind a Sesshou Sakura, periodically striking nearby opponents with lightning.”

“With Miko’s Elemental Burst, all nearby Sesshou Sakura will be unsealed, destroying their outer forms and transforming them into Tenko Thunderbolts that descend from the skies. With her Passive Talent, each Sesshou Sakura destroyed by her Elemental Burst resets the cooldown of her Elemental Skill. Besides, you can see her glowing fox tails when she casts her Elemental Burst.”

The update also introduces the Of Drink A-Dreaming minigame. Players will take on the role of a bartender in Diluc’s Tavern, where they have to craft custom drinks for a variety of patrons from a combination of the five ingredients that are available

Another event, Divine Ingenuity, will invite players to create their own custom domain a la Super Mario Maker.

According to a recent datamine, Genshin Impact update 2.5 is going to make hunting through artifacts a bit easier for players looking for a specific stat, with the ability to sort them by two attributes as opposed to just the one included within the beta.