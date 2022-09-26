‘Genshin Impact’ 3.2 will introduce two new characters

Mihoyo has announced two new Genshin Impact characters that will join the game in the form of Nahida and Layla.

In a duo of tweets posted to the Genshin Impact Twitter account, Mihoyo provided details on the Lesser Lord Kusanali, Nahida and the Rtawahist student, Layla. Nahida is noted as a “physic of purity” and is a lesser lord Kusanali, meaning she is one of the seven archons – gods who preside over the regions of Teyvat.

◆ Nahida

◆ Physic of Purity

◆ Lesser Lord Kusanali

◆ Dendro

◆ Sapientia Oromasdis#GenshinImpact #Nahida pic.twitter.com/ZmRvfCQKcu — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 26, 2022

Advertisement

Nahida presides over Sumeru, the newest region to be added to Genshin Impact. Right now, Nahida only ever appears in people’s dreams, whilst her physical self remains in the Sanctuary of Surasthana.

Layla, meanwhile, is described as a “half-aware, half-asleep, all incredulous” Rtawahist student, who specialises in theoretical astrology and “draws star charts tirelessly in order to write her thesis”. The cryo element is highlighted above her in her official illustration, so it could be assumed that this will be the element she wields upon arrival to the game.

Rtawahist is one of the six main schools of the Sumeru academy, and specialises in study of the stars, including disciplines such as astrology and astronomy. The school believes that the stars write people’s destinies.

Mihoyo hasn’t confirmed an official arrival date of the two new additions, but if previous patterns are anything to go by they could arrive in update 3.2 in around six weeks’ time as the developer usually announces new characters one patch ahead. With the 3.1 update landing in-game this week, that leads to an estimate of mid-November for update 3.2, where Nahida and Layla could make their debut.

In other gaming news, Zynga’s Marko Lastikka has teamed up with Netflix to open a new studio in Helsinki, Finland.