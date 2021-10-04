‘Genshin Impact’ and Razer team up for special edition hardware

Genshin Impact and Razer have partnered to release a range of devices that come with in-game rewards.

Genshin Impact’s ever-faithful guide Paimon is getting some love in an upcoming cross over with PC peripheral brand Razer. There will be three items available, and each comes with in-game rewards.

The first item is a Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro mouse which comes with a new deep blue colour embellished with stars. The mouse is wireless and comes with a charging dock. The dock is built with Razer’s chroma software, which allows LED’s to link into games and change colour in response to in-game actions and states. The mouse comes with 200 Primogems and 80000 Mora – in-game currency for use in Genshin Impact.

The second piece of Razer kit is the Razer Goliathus Medium Genshin Impact Edition Mousemat. The mouse mat comes with an image of Paimon printed on a micro-textured cloth surface. The mat also has a non-slip rubber base and border to help it stay in place while remaining flexible. The mouse mat comes with 30 primogems and Adventurer’s Experience x5 for use in-game.

Finally, there’s also the Razer Iskur X Genshin Impact Edition gaming chair. The chair is the same deep blue as the mouse with added details in a cream colour. On the back is an image of Paimon, as well as her name embroidered below it. The chair is made from high-density foam cushions and covered in synthetic leather. The chair comes with 500 Primogems, 20 Hero’s wit, and 100,000 Mora in Genshin Impact.

Currently, there are no prices listed for any of the items, and a release date has not been revealed. However, interested fans can sign up to be notified as soon as more information is available.

