‘Genshin Impact’ demake turns the MMO into a pixelated turn-based RPG

Genshin Impact has undergone a demake in a newly released pixelated fan project, and it looks amazing.

Freelance pixel artist OhoDavi recently shared their latest project which has been in the works for a while, and it brings the free-to-play action role-playing game (RPG) to the world of 2D-pixel art (via PCGamesN).

Sharing the 20-second clip on Twitter, OhoDavi showcased what Genshin Impact would look like if it was a turn-based RPG. The art style is stunning and depicts the characters Ningguang, Keqing, Aether, and Zhongli taking on a Ruin Hunter. Funnily, Zhongli is also wearing a McDonald’s uniform which is a running meme in the community.

In the background, Wangshu Inn can be spotted while the UI shows additional optional support characters to choose from, including Xiao, Azhdaha, and OhoDavi themself. You can check it out below:

The project even features options to attack, using elemental skills, a team-up attack, items, defend, and flee. The enemy’s health bar is also depicted, as well as the current playable characters’ stats. The short clip shows Aether using the ‘Starward sword’ team-up attack which executes a brilliant attacking animation, until both Zhongli and Keqing appear to deliver high-powered follow-ups.

This is followed by a beautiful animation of Keqing’s ultimate ability from Genshin Impact, showing her zooming around the screen to deliver the final blow.

OhoDavi mentioned in the Twitter thread that the beginning of Keqing’s animated section took around two months to complete. The quality certainly pays off. The post now has over 183,000 likes and 47,000 retweets.

“Thank you so much everyone,” the artist said. “Sorry I can’t answer all the comments. For the first time in my life, my art is liked by so many people…”

