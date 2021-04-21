‘Genshin Impact’ developer shares insight into what is new on PS5 version

Ahead of Genshin Impact‘s PS5 launch next week, miHoYo has shared more details on the new features players can expect.

The free-to-play action RPG is already playable on PS5 through backward compatibility, and is a significant improvement on the PS4 version.

The native PS5 version of Genshin Impact however utilises the hardware to make its world “even more detailed, more vivid, and more immersive,” according to technical director Zhenzhong Yi.

“At the same time, we’ve been working to develop various functions to fully utilise this next-gen console in the long run,” said Yi in a short video. “We completed a graphics library completely from the ground up and we built a customised file-loading system to take advantage of the powerful SSD.”

Watch the clip below.

The new graphics library means Genshin Impact on PS5 will feature more detailed high-resolution 4K textures. Fast-travelling around the world will be almost instantaneous, while enhanced Level of Detail distance will provide greater detail of landmarks near and far.

Yi also revealed that the Qingyun Peak – one of the most popular locations in the game – is getting an exclusive makeover on PS5, teasing, “We hope you like the surprise.”

As the video concludes, he reminds viewers that there is still plenty of content coming to Genshin Impact. The game world of Teyvat has a total of seven major cities, of which only two are currently available.

Nonetheless, a recent update has finally continued the Genshin Impact‘s main story arc, while a leak suggested the content roadmap has been extended to over a decade.