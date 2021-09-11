‘Genshin Impact’ fan wiki taken down after alleged miHoYo legal notice

The popular Genshin Impact fan wiki page Honey Hunter has been taken down after allegedly receiving a legal notice from miHoYo.

As reported by GamesRadar Honey Hunter’s lead developer, known as HoneyDodogama on Twitter, announced yesterday (September 10) that they will be “taking down the website within 24 hours”.

The notice, which was posted to the wiki’s main page by the developer, alleges that Honey Hunter has broken Genshin Impact‘s terms of service agreement which specifies that anything that can “copy, reproduce, adapt, reverse engineer, decompile, disassemble or otherwise create derivative works based on the miHoYo services” is strictly prohibited.

Okay, so @Genshin_Impact is trying to take us down behind our backs.https://t.co/Y2iqlc7Zeq I am taking down the website within 24 hours. Stay tuned for further notice. — Honey (@HoneyDodogama) September 10, 2021

“We, as the legal department of Shanghai miHoYo TianMing Technology Co.Ltd., hereby report an abuse case, relating IP infringement and phasing, on a website with a domain name registered under your service [genshin.honeyhunterworld.com],” the alleged notice reads.

“The infringement website aforementioned contains and displays openly the confidential statistics and copyrighted works of our game package as well as materials that have not been published by us yet.”

Honey Hunter is best known for sharing leaked Genshin Impact content like the upcoming items, enemy types, and character information – all of which is discovered by data miners and those who beta test the game. However, the site is also used as a game wiki for fans to use to help discover the best character builds, researching guides and more.

miHoYo hasn’t released a public statement regarding this situation, but as GamesRadar notes, this alleged notice is similar to other notice’s miHoYo has previously sent out to reported takedowns.

Meanwhile, miHoYo is already releasing new teasers for Genshin Impact update 2.2, confirming Thoma will be playable soon.