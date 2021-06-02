miHoYo has announced that Genshin Impact will be coming to the Epic Games Store.

The free-to-play RPG launches on the digital platform on June 9 to coincide, although players can already wishlist the title.

Genshin Impact is set in an open world where players can explore Mondstadt and Liyue Harbour, two of the seven major cities in the world of Teyvat.

The third city, Inazuma, is due to arrive soon, which the new 1.6 update builds up to with new story content prefacing the next chapter.

Dear Travelers, The adventure begins again, as Genshin Impact will come to the Epic Games Store on June 9, 2021 (UTC+8) at:https://t.co/8eB2avWiZo Paimon has also prepared an in-game redemption code as a special gift to help Travelers on their new journey: GenshinEpic pic.twitter.com/GUhImzbuZ0 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 2, 2021

miHoYo is helping new players on the Epic Games Store to feel better prepared with a free bonus bundle. Using redemption code “GenshinEpic”, players can claim an in-game bonus starting from June 9 for a limited time.

This promotion doesn’t appear to be limited to just newcomers as progress can be carried over for players already playing Genshin Impact on PC, iOS and Android.

“When developing Genshin Impact, one of our main focuses has been to make the game available on a wide range of platforms so players can play alone or together with friends regardless of how they choose to play it,” said Forrest Liu, president of miHoYo, in a press statement.

“The Epic Games Store is an expert in PC gaming, and we’re privileged to work with Epic to bring Genshin Impact to a broader global gaming community.”

Genshin Impact‘s launch on Epic Games Store coincides with the 1.6 patch update. The summer-themed update includes new alternate costumes for two characters, a new island featuring various challenges and mini-games, as well as a new character hailing from Inazuma.

