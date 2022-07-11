‘Genshin Impact’ reveals three version 3.0 characters

MiHoYo has revealed three new characters who will be joining Genshin Impact‘s roster with the release of version 3.0.

Sharing the news today (July 11) on Twitter, the developer unveiled the official artwork and details for the three upcoming characters.

First there’s Tighnari, a Dendro (one of seven unique elemental abilities) wielder with animal-like ears and a tail. This character is what the developer explains as the Avidya Forest Watcher, but it’s unclear what their weapon will be at this time.

"I brought back a specialty from the desert, two packs of honeyed dates, which helps to replenish your energy, whether in the morning or at night." —An anonymously source ◆ Tighnari

◆ Verdant Strider

◆ Avidya Forest Watcher

◆ Dendro

◆ Vulpes Zerda#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/we5Mx9w53c — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 11, 2022

Next up is Collei, another Dendro character who will wield a bow as her main weapon in Genshin Impact. She’s an Avidya Forest Ranger Trainee too who will most likely work alongside Tighnari.

Finally there’s Dori and, unlike the previous two characters, they are an Electro wielder. Dori is the Sumeru Merchant but her artwork, like Tighnari, doesn’t indicate which weapon she will wield. The character quote shows that she is a well-known character in the Sumeru region.

It’s unconfirmed at this time what rarity the characters will be, but it’s highly likely that they will range between the four-star and five-star levels. Players will have to wait until the developer releases the character banners when 3.0 launches.

MiHoYo has yet to announce when version 3.0 of Genshin Impact will launch. However, we now know that it will introduce the Sumeru region as well as the long-awaited Dendro element. The recently released trailer indicates that the environment will consist of forests and desert biomes. The region also worships the God of Wisdom, and its likely players will get to meet the Archon (God) themselves. New main story quests will also be featured in the form of chapter three.

