‘Genshin Impact’ update 2.7 will release later this month

MiHoYo has announced that the long-awaited Genshin Impact update 2.7 will release on May 31.

In a new blog post, the developer confirmed that maintenance for version 2.7 will start on May 31 and will take approximately five hours to complete. Version 2.7 was delayed back in April due to “project progress” and the severe COVID-19 lockdowns that have been imposed in Shanghai, China. The update will finally see the introduction of characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

MiHoYo also confirmed that the duration of 2.7 is expected to be six weeks, and version 2.8 will be released afterwards on July 13.

Additionally, the ongoing maintenance for the Placement Function in the Serenitea Pot (the personal housing system in Genshin Impact) will also end after the version 2.7 update maintenance is complete. Players will be able to resume using this Placement Function after this has been implemented.

With the update releasing in under two weeks, miHoYo has confirmed it will be going over the upcoming content during a stream on May 20. Players will likely get to see official gameplay footage of both Yelan and Kuki, as well as details of any new story content.

Version 2.7 Special Program Preview

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will be on the official Twitch on 5/20 at 8AM (UTC-4)!

Also on the official YouTube channel on 5/20 at 12PM (UTC-4)

>>>https://t.co/q1YtwbxhtX pic.twitter.com/G3Y0P7Kh6S — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 19, 2022

So far we know that Yelan will have the Hydro Vision – one of seven elemental abilities in the game – but it’s unclear which weapon she will use at the moment. Meanwhile, Kuki, who is the deputy leader of the Arataki Gang in Inazuma, is a four-star character and will wield the Electro Vision and a sword.

Earlier this week, the developer also revealed another new character who will be joining the free-to-play game’s roster soon. Shikanoin Heizou will have the Anemo Vision and a sword, and is described as a free spirit and a young detective from the Tenryou Commission. It’s unclear if Heizou will be joining version 2.7 alongside Yelan and Kuki at this time.

