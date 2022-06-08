Geoff Keighley wants Game Pass-style services to offer more “two hour” titles

Geoff Keighley has said subscription services like Xbox Game Pass should offer players a higher number of shorter experiences.

The producer and host of Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards spoke to NME recently about his thoughts on industry trends, and he hopes that the market for gaming subscription services will get more eyes on those shorter, “two hour” titles.

“I like short session games,” Keighley told NME. “I think that’s one of the things subscription services like Game Pass, I hope will introduce – like: ‘hey, here’s a two hour game – play it, have fun!’”

“It’s not [about] this old math that everyone used to do where it’s like: ‘oh, it’s only eight hours of gameplay for $60. So that equates to X dollars an hour, right?’”

Game Pass is no stranger to shorter games, as Donut County, Unpacking, The Pedestrian and more currently have homes on the service. Having these on subscription services means that users don’t always need to weigh up a game’s length with its price, meaning it’s more likely that people will give them a try.

“When I play a game, and I get hooked on something, it’s all I can think about. It takes over my life, and I just have to finish it because there’s no other way for me to think about anything else until I get that game done!” added Keighley.

“It’s not a negative thing to have a game that’s a little bit shorter!”

