George R.R. Martin denies naming ‘Elden Ring’ bosses after himself

Author and Elden Ring collaborator George R.R. Martin has shut down claims that he named the game’s main bosses using only his own initials.

In a blog titled ‘This, That, and t’Other Things‘, Martin has addressed a “weird story about how I “hid” my initials in Elden Ring because…ah…some of the characters have names beginning with R, or G, or M.”

Martin said “this was news to me,” and explained that “I have been writing and publishing stories since 1971, and I suspect that I have been giving characters names beginning with R and G and M since the start. Along with the other twenty-three letters of the alphabet as well.”

“Really, why would I have to hide my name inside the game? My name is right there on the game, as one of the creators,” asked Martin, who added that “Elden Ring is exciting enough, no need to make stuff up”.

Martin also admitted that “coming up with names is hard,” and shared that he is “fond of giving family members and close kin names that have something in common.”

Despite Elden Ring suffering from issues with players hacking in online play, the future looks bright for FromSoftware‘s latest game. Last week, patch 1.03 added a birth of new quests and handy features, including map markers for NPCs, extra quests, and more summonable characters.

Recently, Elden Ring‘s publisher Bandai Namco shared that there are lofty plans for Elden Ring – and teased that it will be “expanding the brand beyond the game itself and into everyone’s daily life“.

