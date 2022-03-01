George R.R. Martin “honoured” to have worked on ‘Elden Ring’

George R.R. Martin has celebrated the release and critical reception of Elden Ring with a new blog post.

The A Song Of Ice And Fire author did the world building and background details for the game before handing these off to FromSoftware, with the developer constructing the story and rest of the game.

Yesterday (February 28), Martin shared a post that said although he can “hardly pretend to be objective,” the positive reception to Elden Ring has been “music to the ears”.

“Of course, almost all the credit should go to Hidetaka Miyazaki and his astonishing team of games designers who have been labouring on this game for half a decade or more, determined to create the best video game ever,” said Martin.

“I am honoured to have met them and worked with them, and to have played a part, however small, in creating this fantastic world and making Elden Ring the landmark megahit that it is.”

In NME’s review of Elden Ring we scored it five out of five stars, with Andy Brown calling it “a glowing spectacle of achievement” that “leaves nothing out”.

The game is also looking to be the fastest selling Souls game of all time as it reaches number one in the UK boxed video game charts, with digital sales to be revealed later in the week. The all-time Steam concurrent player peak sits at over 890,000 players, with 570,000 in-game as of publication (according to SteamDB).

When Elden Ring first released on February 25, the reception to the game was “mixed” in the Steam reviews. Now the game has over 100,000 reviews on the platform, with around 75 per cent of them being “positive”.

In other news, an Elden Ring mod lets you pause the game on PC, although it will need to be played in offline mode to do so.