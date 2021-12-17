Get ‘Halo Infinite’ cosmetics by watching on Twitch

To celebrate the Halo Championships, fans can grab Halo Infinite weapon and Spartan cosmetics by watching along.

Halo Infinite’s first major tournament is underway, and players can earn weapon and Spartan skins by watching along. As reported by Dextero, all players need to do is connect their accounts, and they will be able to earn the Twitch drops.

To claim the Twitch drops, all players need to do is:

Sign in to your Halo Waypoint account.

Navigate to the Linked Accounts tab in your settings.

Link your Twitch account in Halo Waypoint.

Head to Twitch and log in.

Navigate to the Connections tab in your Twitch settings.

Ensure your Halo Waypoint account appears under your Twitch Connections.

After earning a Twitch Drop, check your Inventory page and click ‘Claim Now.’

Advertisement

Players need to watch an hour of the official HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh to gain the first set of Halo Infinite weapons skins. After the required amount of watch time is reached, the items should appear in the Twitch inventory. The weapons skins will be for the Battle Rifle, Sidekick, and Assault Rifle.

Watching the event through a co-partnered stream won’t unlock the weapon skins but will drop a set of Spartan skins. The eligible streamers are TSM Myth, Summit1g, Cloakzy, or TeeP. The amour coatings can be applied to the MK VII, Yoroi, and MKV armour sets. These also require an hour of watch time during the December 17-19 event.

A Halo Infinite player has also already managed to enable split-screen co-op in the game’s campaign. To do this, they set their console to offline, then connected their controllers. This enabled split-screen gameplay, but the second player had no heads-up display. This also caused various aspects of the campaign to stop working, such as FOBs and story missions. Players have also been warned that this can cause issues with their campaign save files, so maybe don’t try it.

In other news, Ready Or Not will be launching into early access before the end of the year.