‘Ghost of Tsushima’ developers appointed ambassadors of Tsushima Island

The lead developers behind Sucker Punch’s open-world samurai title, Ghost of Tsushima have been appointed ambassadors of the real-world island.

Nate Fox and Jason Connel, who were both directors on the title, were chosen by the island to become permanent tourism ambassadors. As originally reported by VGC, the pair will be honoured in an upcoming ceremony, which will be held digitally because of the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

“Fox and Connell spread the name and history of Tsushima to the whole world in such a wonderful way,” said Tsushima mayor Hiroki Hitakatsu.

“Even a lot of Japanese people do not know the history of the Gen-ko period. When it comes to the world, the name and location of Tsushima is literally unknown, so I cannot thank them enough for telling our story with such phenomenal graphics and profound stories.”

The city also announced its intentions to work alongside Sony Interactive Entertainment to create a new tourism campaign based on the video game. The campaign will encourage fans of the title to visit Tsushima and learn more about the island’s history and key landmarks.

Connel commented on the appointment via Twitter, stating: “I’ve had a really fortunate career but this is almost hard to even process.”

I've had a really fortunate career but this is almost hard to even process. Thank you Tsushima. 😍 https://t.co/C5GB2IkDVm — Jason Connell (@artenvelope) March 5, 2021

Hitakatsu plans to invite Fox, Connel and the entire Sucker Punch team to the island once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Ghost of Tsushima launched to critical acclaim in July 2020, and has since sold over five million copies, making it one of Sony’s fastest selling original game launches.

