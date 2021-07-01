‘Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut’ arrives this August

Speaking through a PlayStation blog, Sucker Punch has shared that a Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will release on PS4 and PS5 this August with all-new content and hardware improvements.

Revealed earlier today (July 1) the post shares some details on Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut, including “PS5-specific enhancements” and a whole new island to explore. The new edition will include the original game and all DLC (downloadable content) sold to date, as well as “a new chapter” in protagonist Jin’s journey.

“In this new story, Jin travels to the island to investigate rumours of a Mongol presence. But soon, he finds himself caught up in events with deeply personal stakes that will force him to relive some traumatic moments from his past,” writes the blog announcement.

As well as an expansion to the story, the island of Iki will introduce new characters to meet and environments to explore, alongside new armour, mini-games, techniques, enemies, trophies and more.

The blog further notes that while the island of Iki will be available to both PS4 and PS5 players, certain new features will only be available on the PS5. This includes Japanese lip-sync, improved load times, 4K resolution options and 60 frames per second.

For players who already own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4, the Director’s Cut will be available for $19.99 on the same platform. If purchasing an upgrade from the original game on PS4 to the PS5 Director’s Cut, the upgrade will cost $29.99.

In NME’s review of the original game, we found that the open-world was “well-made and addicting” but had some hindering issues with hardware and story. Both of which this new upgrade looks to address.

