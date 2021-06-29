‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Director’s Cut spotted on ESRB

The ESRB has rated a Director’s Cut for the Sucker Punch and Sony Interactive Entertainment game Ghost Of Tsushima.

A page for a Director’s Cut of the game has appeared on the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), rated as Mature 17+ for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

There is no information about the Director’s Cut at the time of writing, though a rumoured “expandalone type game” called Ghost Of Ikishima has been rumoured by the co-founder of XboxEra.

Ghosts of Ikishima. An Expandalone type game. Aiming for 2021. Not sure how so many seemed to find out so quick. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) June 24, 2021

Earlier in June, a new retail box design for Ghost Of Tsushima saw the “only on PlayStation” branding removed, sparking rumours that the game may be coming to other platforms.

Speculation was supported by previous PlayStation exclusives Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn both receiving box art updates that removed the branding before coming to PC.

However, at the time it was noted that Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure didn’t have the branding on them, due to them being available on both PS4 and PS5.

Ghost Of Tsushima is reportedly getting a live-action film adaptation, with John Wick‘s Chad Stahelski set to direct.

Sony recently announced its acquisition of Returnal developer Housemarque, making them the latest addition to the PlayStation Studios family.

At the same time, Sony also accidentally announced that it had acquired Shadow Of The Colossus and Demon’s Souls remaster developer Bluepoint Games, as they shared a tweet welcoming Bluepoint to the family before swiftly updating it to reference Housemarque.