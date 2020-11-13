‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ is the “fastest-selling” first-party original PS4 game

Sucker Punch’s open-world samurai game Ghost Of Tsushima is reportedly now the “fastest-selling” first-party original title in PS4 history.

PlayStation Worldwide Studios’ Hermen Hulst made the announcement on Twitter on Friday (November 13), congratulating Sucker Punch on the “incredible achievement” in the process.

The PlayStation exec also noted that the game has sold over 5million copies since its launch in July, making it the company’s fastest-selling first-party original game on the PS4. The game sold over over 2.4million units within its first three days of release, Sony had announced in July.

#GhostofTsusima is our fastest-selling first party original PS4 game with more than 5 million copies sold since its debut in July. What an incredible achievement by @SuckerPunchProd! — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) November 12, 2020

The Last Of Us Part II broke sales records upon its release earlier in the year with over 4million copies sold in its first three days, however, as a sequel it is not considered an “original game”. For comparison, Marvel’s Spider-Man sold 3.3million in its first three days, and Horizon Zero Dawn sold 2.6million units within its first two weeks.

Ghost Of Tsushima received a free update last month that introduced the co-op multiplayer mode, Legends. Legends lets players hack their way through a series of missions either solo, or with up to four players online.

Legends’ first raid, The Tale Of Iyo, is currently live for players with Ki levels above 100 to take on. The Tale Of Iyo is expected to include three chapters, and will result in the “culmination of the story in Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends”.

Ghost Of Tsushima is currently available on PS4 and PS5 through backwards compatibility for the newly released console. The game makes use of the PS5’s new Game Boost technology to include improved frame rates, higher-resolution visuals, and faster load times.