‘Ghost of Tsushima’ writer joins upcoming ‘Bioshock’ game as narrative lead

The narrative for the next Bioshock game will be led by a former writer on games such as Ghost of Tsushima and the Far Cry franchise.

The writer in question is Liz Albl, who shared via Twitter that she has joined developer Cloud Chamber as Bioshock’s narrative lead.

Albl has an impressive track record writing for some major titles, including the likes of Ghost of Tsushima, Far Cry 4 and 5, as well as Watch Dogs: Legion.

The new Bioshock game is a long time coming, having been first announced back in 2019. Although, to publisher Take-Two’s credit, they did state that the game was “several” years away from release at the time.

It’s also not entirely clear what we can expect from the next Bioshock title – though reports emerged last year suggesting that the game will be set in a fictional Antarctic city.

The dream is real! So happy to announce I've joined Cloud Chamber as Narrative Lead on BIOSHOCK ⚡ pic.twitter.com/tdNfvar7x2 — Liz Albl (@mslizalbl) December 7, 2022

There’s also suggestions that it might be an open-world title – according to a Cloud Chamber job listing posted in April 2021, in which it hoped to find “someone who can weave impactful, character-driven stories in an open world setting.”

Still, it’s likely to be quite a while before we know anything for sure. Given that the developer has just revealed its narrative lead, the game is likely still early in development.

It’s not the only Bioshock project in the works right now, however. Earlier this year, Netflix announced that it was working on an adaptation of the franchise, which will be directed by the Hunger Games: Catching Fire and I Am Legend’s Francis Lawrence.

In other gaming news, Wordle fans are breaking their win streaks in solidarity with striking New York Times workers, who are staging a 24-hour walkout today (December 8) following stalled negotiations.