Ghostwire: Tokyo director Kenji Kimura has expressed interest in making downloadable content (DLC) and a sequel for the horror-tinged action game, but notes that “nothing has been decided yet.”

Speaking in an interview with IGN Japan (translation via GamesRadar), Kimura discussed Ghostwire: Tokyo, and his interest in making a sequel:

“I think that when things calm down a bit more, and when I’ve cooled down a bit more, I’ll have ideas for DLC and sequels, and I’ll want to make them,” said Kimura. “Nothing has been decided yet, so I can’t tell you anything more than that.”

Ghostwire: Tokyo released in March of this year, offering up a sprawling rendition of Tokyo for players to explore. It went heavy on the horror, and featured its own melee combat system. In our 3-star review of the game, we said:

“If you have the will to tune out the endless open world guff, what you’ll find here is a satisfying single-player experience that nods at the spiritual while offering a deep dive into Japanese culture, both modern and historic.”

Ghostwire: Tokyo was something of an oddity when released. It is both a PlayStation console exclusive and a Microsoft-owned IP. Since Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, more and more games have been held back for Xbox exclusivity, so if there is a sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyo someday, it’s possible that it won’t be going to PlayStation consoles.

