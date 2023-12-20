‘God Of War’ creator unhappy with “the direction” of newer games

David Jaffe, the original creator of the God Of War franchise has criticised the direction that the newer games have gone in.

Jaffe – who led 2005’s original God Of War title and 2007’s sequel – shared a video onto his YouTube channel, titled “God Of War – does it need to be so… personal?” last week and in it, shares his thoughts on the 2018 reboot and last year’s Ragnarok.

Responding to comments that animation director Bruno Velazquez in the past about the franchise mirroring people’s growth from youth to adulthood, Jaffe said: “I don’t want these characters to grow. I don’t give a fuck what you’re going through at the studio.”

“If you’re going to build a brand new IP, or you’re going to build a character into the God Of War lore, and that character is struggling or dealing with your problems that a lot of you at the studio have dealt with, that’s great.

“But don’t take the character Kratos and go, ‘I’m older now and I’m really into family and I wanna tell stories about fathers and sons’. No, fuck you! That is not what this character is. Stop! Someone needs to be able to tell these people no sometimes.”

Jaffe went on to continue: “I don’t like the direction that God Of War is going in, at all. Ragnarok was a great game, wonderfully made and produced but it’s not God Of War.”

Later on, he added: “Your core audience for God Of War, I don’t think gives a fuck about family in that way or raising a kid. I don’t think that’s their core. That would be like Martin Scorsese making a Lethal Weapon movie or an action film. I’m sure it would be interesting, but the people who go to the action film, they don’t wanna see that; they wanna see an action film.”

In a four-star review, NME wrote: God Of War Ragnarok is a good game but never particularly surprising. Shifting the focus onto Atreus’ story feels like a smart move and the universe painted here is as beautiful narratively as it is graphically, but some players may feel like they have ridden this ride before.”