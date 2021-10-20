‘God of War’ is coming to PC in January 2022

Sony’s 2018 PlayStation epic God of War is finally coming to PC, with the game set to bring the god-slaying journey of warrior Kratos and his son Atreus to Steam and Epic Games Store early in 2022.

The announcement came via the official PlayStation Blog, with developer Santa Monica Studio’s senior community manager Grace Orlady saying “Our primary goal when bringing God of War to PC was to highlight the exceptional content the team created and leverage the powerful hardware that the platform offers to create a uniquely breathtaking and high-performance version of the game”

The Steam page for the game is live now, as is the Epic Games Store page, both with a launch date of January 14, 2022 and a retail price of £39.99. The PC version boasts “true 4K resolution”, support for NVIDIA’s DLSS technology to allow for boosted frame rates and lower latency, and compatibility with ultra-wide 21:9 displays.

God of War on PC will also offer support for the PS4’s DualShock 4 controller and the PS5’s DualSense pad, along with “a wide range of other gamepads”. Controls can also be fully customised and bound to mouse-and-keyboard set-ups.

Players who buy the game on PC will also get bonus digital content, including the “Death’s Vow” armour sets for Kratos and Atreus, plus four shield skins: “Exile’s Guardian”, “Buckler of the Forge”, “Shining Elven Soul”, and “Dökkenshieldr”.

The 2018 game was both a continuation of the classic God of War series – which debuted on PS2 in 2005 – and a soft reboot, following an older Kratos as he struggled with the rigours of fatherhood. It also abandoned the Greek origins of the earlier games for a tale tapping into Norse mythology.

The PC release comes ahead of the upcoming sequel, God of War: Ragnarok, which is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 later in 2022.

Elsewhere, a pre-release patch for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has slashed the installation size on PC from 150GB to 80GB, while the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game are set to eat up 50GB of storage space.