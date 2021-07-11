Through PlayStation Now, PC gamers will finally be able to enjoy 2018’s God Of War reboot – though it may not come with the best possible quality.

Earlier this week, Sony confirmed that God Of War would be included in PlayStation Now’s July lineup, which means that the game is now playable on PC.

PlayStation Now is a subscription-based service where users can pay monthly to access a hand-picked lineup of games. This service is available on PC, where the available titles – which change each month – can be played via streaming.

This means that while God Of War is physically still a PlayStation exclusive, PC players can now play the game on their own system.

Unfortunately, the streaming service leans quite heavily on internet usage, which means it isn’t recommended for anyone with less than a 5 Mbps connection. Even then, PC Gamer reports that the PlayStation Now service can still struggle to deliver in games like God Of War, where precise movements and reactive gameplay can suffer greatly from input lag.

In a discussion on Reddit, users note that PlayStation Now does not feel ready for PC yet, with one person saying “the input lag is atrocious”. On the other hand, another user says they have “little to no input lag at all” but the app functionality leaves something to be desired.

You can look into getting PlayStation Now at the official page, or view the full PC lineup – which includes games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Nioh 2 – here. The service costs £8.99 for one month.

