‘God Of War’ level designer joins “independent AAA” studio That’s No Moon

New development studio That’s No Moon has secured another big talent, with a former lead level designer on God Of War joining the team.

Describing itself as “independent AAA” with a focus on storytelling, the new studio based in Los Angeles and San Diego already boasts major talent who previously worked at Infinity Ward, Sony Santa Monica, Sony Visual Arts, and EA respectively.

Its latest recruit is Rob Davis who will be joining That’s No Moon as design director. With 16 years of industry experience, which included work on Xbox‘s Kinect motion-sensing technology, Davis is best known for being a level design lead for the 2018 Norse-flavoured God Of War.

We are thrilled to share that @itsrobdavis has joined us as Design Director! Rob brings over 16 years of experience and has worked on many incredible games, including 2018 Game of the Year, God of War. Welcome to the team, Rob! pic.twitter.com/YH1O6qnsbm — That's No Moon (@ThatsNoMoonEnt) August 31, 2021

There’s not much information on what That’s No Moon is working on for its first game, other than that it will be a “single player, third-person, action-adventure game”. The studio previously shared its “singular” vision, which is to “create captivating narrative-driven games”.

Following the announcement, Davis however tweeted that he loved the pitch from creative director Taylor Kurosaki and game director Jacob Minkoff “from minute one”, while linking to the studio’s career page for more developers to join.

That’s No Moon also comes with strong backing from South Korean publisher Smilegate, creators of the Crossfire franchise, who has invested more than £72 million ($100 million USD) into the studio. With an aim to expand the studio to 100 members by 2022, it’s likely more high-profile hires are still to be expected.

