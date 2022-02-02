‘God Of War’ on PC has been Steam Deck verified

The PC version of God Of War has been Steam Deck verified ahead of the portable console’s launch.

Some changes made to the God Of War SteamDB page show that the game now looks to be ready for the Steam Deck. Multiple changelist entries state that the game is working, with all of them reading:

SteamDeckVerified_TestResult_DefaultControllerConfigFullyFunctional

SteamDeckVerified_TestResult_InterfaceTextIsLegible

SteamDeckVerified_TestResult_ControllerGlyphsMatchDeckDevice

SteamDeckVerified_TestResult_DefaultConfigurationIsPerformant

The Steam Deck will launch on February 25 and start shipping three days later on February 28, according to Valve, after a handful of delays and other issues to the delivery schedule. Seemingly this means that any Steam Deck owners with the game in their library will be able to play the game on the go very soon.

It was already noted last month that the game should run on the Steam Deck at launch, as Proton, the compatibility layer that lets Windows-based games run with Linux, lets games like God Of War work on the Steam Deck.

This version of God Of War includes true 4K resolution, unlocked frame rates, 21:9 ultra-widescreen support, Nvidia DLSS, and customisable controls.

Director of the title Cory Barlog also recently stated why Sony brought God Of War to PC:

“I think it was the collective of studios all over saying this is a really good idea,” said Barlog, before adding that “eventually, I think it reached that tipping point. When we had sent so many suggestion box suggestions that they were like, “I’m tired of hearing all this. Fine, we’ll do this.””

