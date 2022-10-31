‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ devs tell players to stay off social media to avoid spoilers

God Of War: Ragnarok‘s narrative director has warned players to stay off social media to avoid spoilers, after it was reported the game was sold by some stores ten days early.

“Just stay away from social media, Reddit, YouTube, etc unless you’re really confident in your ability to mute hashtags and block people,” Matt Sophos wrote on Twitter yesterday (October 30). “I’m really sorry if anyone’s had our game spoiled in any way. We’ve really tried to keep things fresh and surprising for you.”

“The recent spoilers didn’t come from reviewers,” he added. “They came from retailers breaking street date.”

Sony Santa Monica then shared a statement that read: “As we approach launch, it is important for our studio to preserve the experience of God Of War: Ragnarok players who want to enjoy the game for the first time without spoilers. We ask that you please be considerate of the many fans who do not want to accidentally see clips of gameplay, or narrative spoilers and avoid sharing them wider.”

“We are doing our best to limit the exposure of unsanctioned footage and screenshots, but the reality is that we cannot catch everything,” the statement continued. “For those of you who do not want to risk seeing anything before launch, we strongly advise you mute any keywords or hashtags associated with the game until release day.”

Sony Santa Monica creative director Cory Barlog also took to Twitter to share his frustrations. “A retailer selling the game nearly two weeks before release. Just so disappointing. Sorry to everyone that you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh,” Barlog continued. “Completely fucking stupid you have to do this. This is not at all how any of us at SMS wanted things to go.”

“You know, right now, I can really understand the benefit of having just an installer on the physical disc,” he added, referencing the fact that the physical version of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 contains only a small per centage of the game.

God Of War: Ragnarok is due to launch November 9 on PS4 and PS5.

In other news, Infinity Ward has announced it will be disabling attachment tuning in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 while it investigates a bug.