‘God Of War Ragnarok’ spoilers have started appearing online

Spoilers for Sony Santa Monica‘s God Of War Ragnarok have started appearing online, though the game is not set to launch until November 9.

Since yesterday (October 23), an account on Twitter has been sharing screenshots from God Of War Ragnarok. The contents of many of these images depict scenes that have not been featured in any of the game’s trailers or previews.

The posts have been tagged with “#PS5Share”, meaning that they appear to be coming from someone with an early copy of the game rather than from an internal source.

While we won’t be linking to any of the images, anyone looking to avoid having Ragnarok spoiled should be extra careful until November 9. As for a legitimate run-down of what to expect, the game’s store page has a spoiler-free run-down of what to expect:

“Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world,” reads the page. “Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.”

In the run-up to God Of War Ragnarok launching, Sony has spent the last month sharing plenty of spoiler-free details on Kratos’ journey. In September, a new trailer for God Of War Ragnarok was shared along with images of a new God Of War-themed PS5 DualSense controller. Since then, Ragnarok went gold a month before launch, with Sony Santa Monica thanking fans “for supporting us over the course of development.”

Recently, several previews of the game have also given fans a look at Ragnarok’s four graphical settings.