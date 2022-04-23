‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ still releasing this year says animation director

God Of War: Ragnarok is still releasing this year, according to a statement from one of the developers following concern from fans.

That’s according to Santa Monica Studio animation director Bruno Velazquez, who responded to a tweet from a fan asking him to confirm whether the game is still on schedule (on April 20).

Fans were concerned that the game will not be ready by the end of this year following a development update released on the fourth anniversary of the release of God Of War (2018).

In the clip published on April 20, creative director Cory Barlog wished fans a “happy 4/20” before saying, “God of War: Ragnarok, the elephant in the room. We haven’t said a lot about this. That’s because everybody is heads down, hard at work. We are perfectionists. Everyone’s tightening up the graphics on level three.”

Ragnorok is coming this year. — Bruno Velazquez 🎮🕹 (@brunovelazquez) April 20, 2022

Barlog continued: “There is so much going on right now that I just wish we could share it with you, but it’s just not ready to be shown. But I guarantee you that… the very second that we have something to share, we’re gonna share it with you… So please hold tight.”

God Of War: Ragnarok has been in limbo since it was announced, so it’s understandable why fans are anxious that the lack of any footage as of now is a sign that the game will need to be delayed.

Back in February, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier also stated God Of War: Ragnarok will not be delayed into next year. It is of course possible that the release date will be pushed back at the last minute since the development process is incredibly fluid.

At the time of the last delay, Herman Hulst, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s head of worldwide studios, said that the production of God Of War: Ragnarok “started a little later” which contributed to the delay.

God Of War: Ragnarok is set to release on both PS4 and PS5 sometime at the end of this year. You can stay in the loop with the latest updates on NME’s God Of War: Ragnarok hub page.

