‘God of War: Ragnarok’ will boost Kratos’ abilities with unique shields

Kratos will have a few new tools at his disposal when he returns in God of War: Ragnarok, with a variety of shields to use that can impact the god-slayer’s skills.

While Kratos could use the Guardian Shield in 2018’s God of War, Ragnarok director Eric Williams confirmed in an interview with YouTuber Jon Ford that the sequel will feature “different shields, and they have different defensive options and abilities.”

“The reason we’re doing this is we really want to open up expressive choice to the way that you build your Kratos, the equipment and loadout and things like that,” Williams added. “All the way down to the defence, so you can play a little differently and enemies know how to respond to that, force you into different situations where you need to use different things.”

While Williams offers no specifics on what different shields will do, hopefully they’ll open up Ragnarok’s combat even more than its predecessor. It’s probably best not to expect a particularly stealthy player build for the notoriously violent Kratos though.

Williams also offered some story hints at the direction for Kratos’ son, Atreus, following the reveal of his true identity in the last game.

“He’s got double duty to deal with, he’s got [to be] his father’s son, his mother’s son,” Williams said. “He can’t ask questions to his mother, unfortunately, and his father can’t answer those questions, and that becomes a very difficult thing.”

Atreus’ growth will also impact Kratos’ relationship with him, affecting the gruff ‘Dad of War’s’ own growth and emotional journey.

“As a parent, you want to do nothing but explain things to your kids, and help them and teach them and grow. When you don’t have the answers, you feel helpless – these are problems Kratos can’t beat up,” Williams explains. “You can’t beat up answers and questions, he has to wrestle with them and try to figure out a way. […] That’s difficult for him and actually makes him grow even more.”

Previously, Cory Barlog – director of 2018’s God of War – explained by Ragnarok will be tying up the series’ excursion into Norse mythology after only two games, rather than extending to a trilogy.

God of War: Ragnarok is currently in development by Santa Monica Studio, and will be released on PS4 and PS5 in 2022.

