‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ will have a 120 FPS mode

God of War: Ragnarok will feature a number of preferred graphics settings for players, including a 120 FPS mode.

Previews for the God Of War sequel are now live and it’s been revealed that the game will offer four types of graphical settings (via Press Start and verified by VGC). While two settings fall under the category that favours resolution, the other two fall under performance.

The settings include a 4K locked 30 FPS mode and 4K / 40 FPS locked high frame rate for resolution. As for players who would rather focus on performance than graphical quality, there’s the 60 FPS locked mode and the targeting 120 FPS mode.

Advertisement

It looks like players will have quite a few options to choose from when the game launches on November 9 for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

On top of a series of graphical settings, it’s been confirmed that God Of War: Ragnarok will also feature a massive collection of accessibility options. Some include ones that vastly improve the subtitle and captioning options from the previous game, like changing text size and colours.

Others address aspects like in-game cinematic sound effect captions and more. Players will also be able to use the new options to assist with things like navigation, traversal, and audio cues.

Sony‘s Santa Monica Studio announced earlier this month that God of War: Ragnarok had gone gold ahead of its launch and thanked the fans “for supporting us over the course of development.” If you’re preparing for the game’s release next month, here’s everything you need to know about Ragnarok including gameplay, story, characters and more.

In other news, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will reportedly still be launching in March 2023 despite there being no new development updates from EA.