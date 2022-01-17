‘God Of War’ tests “out of memory” error fix for PC players

Santa Monica Studios has released an experimental branch for the PC port of God Of War that aims to fix “out of memory” errors.

Some God Of War players have been running into errors when starting the game that have prevented them from enjoying the recent port. The error pops up with an “out of memory” message, even on machines with more than enough memory to run the game.

Details were provided in a Steam post, where the developer said “in our investigation of these issues we found that the vast majority of these were happening to people with new 12th Gen Intel CPUs with integrated graphics and that disabling the graphics card allowed people to work around the issue.”

Advertisement

“We’ve prepared a hot fix to resolve this issue and would love your help in validating the fix if you’re willing,” the update continued. “We’ve setup a separate branch on Steam called ‘experimental’ that will allow you to download this hot fix and see if it resolves the issue.”

The build offered has not had the usual full round of quality assurance testing, and there could still be stability issues. However, the experimental branch may fix the problem, and any information provided could help find a permanent solution.

To install the build, players need to follow these steps:

Right-click on ‘God of War’ in your Steam library and select ‘Properties.’

Select the ‘BETAS’ tab

Change the drop-down to ‘experimental.’

If you do not see the branch in your drop-down, please restart your Steam client.

To switch back to the default branch, follow these steps:

Right-click on ‘God of War’ in your Steam library and select ‘Properties.’

Select the ‘BETAS’ tab

Change the drop-down to ‘none.’

Advertisement

In other news, Paul McLaughlin, art director for Fable, has passed away aged 57. McLaughlin’s video game career spanned over 30 years and saw him working on series including Dungeon Keeper and Fable. Most recently, McLaughlin was head of art at Godus developer 22cans.