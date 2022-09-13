‘GoldenEye 007’ is coming to the Switch and Xbox Game Pass with online play

Rare‘s iconic first-person shooter (FPS) GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch.

The GoldenEye port was announced today (September 13) during the Nintendo Direct showcase. While no release date has been announced, the Expansion Pack usually receives new Nintendo 64 titles on a monthly basis.

“Ready up for your objective, secret agents,” reads Nintendo’s follow-up announcement. “Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye 007 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members, now with online play!”

GoldenEye developer Rare has also shared details on what Xbox fans can expect from the re-release.

“25 years after its original release, experience GoldenEye 007 faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles,” shared Rare. “Includes achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate – even in split-screen local multiplayer!”

While the return of GoldenEye 007 was rumoured earlier in the year, the inclusion of online play will come as a welcome surprise. In July, it was reported that the development of GoldenEye was in limbo due to ongoing war in Ukraine.

Last year, GoldenEye 007 composer Grant Kirkhope spoke to NME about his work on the Nintendo 64 title.

“Being at Rare was brilliant back then. I mean, to be at that company at that period of time when they just became those ‘golden years of Rare’, when they just made hit after hit,” reflected Kirkhope. “You know, to get to do Banjo-Kazooie as my first game where I did it all by myself, all the music and all the sound effects and get the chance to work on GoldenEye and Donkey Kong and all the rest of it – who’d have thought? It was just a complete fluke! I look back and I go: how the bloody hell did that happen?”

