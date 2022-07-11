‘GoldenEye 007’ remake reportedly “in limbo” due to Ukraine war

The long-rumoured GoldenEye 007 remake is reportedly “in limbo” due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

On Twitter yesterday (July 10), a user tweeted at games journalists Jeff Grubb and Jez Corden asking: “Where is my 1v100 and Goldeneye? I need it.”

While Corden joked that he’s never heard of the project, Grubb responded to the Twitter user shortly after, saying: “Goldeneye is still in limbo because of the war. 1 v 100’s team lead left Microsoft. I don’t know what that means for the game.”

Goldeneye is still in limbo because of the war. 1 v 100's team lead left Microsoft. I don't know what that means for the game. — Jeff Grubb, No. 3 games journalist (@JeffGrubb) July 10, 2022

Advertisement

The GoldenEye 007 remake has been rumoured to be in development for quite some time, although no new information has been hinted at since earlier this year.

In February, it was reported that the game would be announced “in the next few weeks,” after achievements for GoldenEye surfaced on Xbox platforms in January 2022.

It was rumoured that the remake of Rare‘s 1997 title would be revealed during Summer Game Fest 2022, but it didn’t make an appearance much to fans’ disappointment. Aside from rumours and reports, no further concrete information has been shared about the project.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, many game developers based in the country have been affected by the ongoing war. Kyiv-based studio GSC Game World announced shortly afterwards that Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl development has been “shifted to the sidelines” and will be picked back up “after the victory.”

Advertisement

The studio also later changed the game’s title to Heart Of Chornobyl to reflect the region’s Ukrainian spelling and later confirmed it has been delayed to 2023.

GSC Game World also recently shared how development is going while also dealing with bombings and military service. “It’s not easy to write violent quests when there’s a war outside your window,” shared narrative designer Dariia Tsepkova.

In other news, Genshin Impact has revealed three new characters for version 3.0.