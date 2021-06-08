Google has announced that Chomecast with Google TV will add support for its game streaming service Google Stadia later this month.

Announced yesterday through the Google Stadia blog, Stadia users will be able to access the service using a Chromecast with Google TV device from June 23. Google will also add support for several other devices on that day.

The Stadia app will be available to download on the Play Store. Users will need the official Stadia controller, or a compatible bluetooth controller to play games through the service.

Sony’s Dualshock PS4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One controller both work with the Chromecast with Google TV. Compatibility will vary across the supported devices being added.

Some users had already got Stadia working through the Chromecast for Google TV device through a process called ‘sideloading’. This is the process of installing software that isn’t listed on the Play Store onto a device.

Google will add support for the following devices: Chromecast with Google TV, Nvidia Shield TV, Nvidia Shield TV Pro, Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G), Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device, Xiaomi MIBOX3, MIBOX4 and the Philips 8215, 8505 and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs.

There’s also the ability to opt-in for ‘experimental support’ for those people with a TV not listed above. Results may vary depending on the model, as Google warned “not every Android TV OS device will work perfectly”.

Google launched Stadia in November 2019, pitching high-quality 4K game streaming to customers for £8.99 per month. After a troubled launch and poor subsequent performance in the market, Google closed its first-party Stadia studios earlier this year.

A new trailer for the upcoming Google Stadia side scroller beat-’em-up Jay & Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch released this week.

Starring Jay and Silent Bob, the two drug-dealing miscreants first seen in Kevin Smith’s debut Clerks, the game sees them punching and kicking their way through iconic locations from Smith’s Askewniverse films.