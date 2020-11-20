Google Stadia will soon make its way to iOS devices

Google has revealed that it is working on a web app version of Stadia for iOS, with a public beta set to launch in the near future.

Google made the announcement on Thursday (November 19), noting that public testing for the service will launch “several weeks from now” according to Polygon. The web app will be available through the Safari browser, bypassing Apple’s App Store, much like how the iOS versions of Microsoft’s xCloud and Nvidia’s GeForce Now will work.

Stadia has been available on Android devices since the cloud gaming service launched a year ago, but has not made its way onto iOS devices due to Apple’s restrictive App Store regulations. All of that has seemingly changed, following the rework of its restrictions in September, although the iOS versions will not be native apps like their Android counterparts.

On the same day, Nvidia also announced the launch of its GeForce Now cloud gaming service on iOS devices through a web app. As previously reported, the service will allow iOS users to once again play Fortnite on their devices. It is worth noting that the platform will only run via Safari on mobile devices like iPhone and iPad, with a Mac version in the works.

Apple infamously removed Fortnite and other Epic Games titles from its App Store earlier this year after a legal dispute between the two companies. Leading up to the dispute, Epic had introduced its own direct payment method, bypassing Apple’s store entirely.