Gory survival horror ‘Scorn’ locks in October release date with new footage

After revealing that Scorn will launch in October 2022, developer Ebb Software has confirmed a specific day for the survival horror’s release.

Today (June 12), Ebb Software has shared that Scorn will launch on October 21, 2022 and will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The horror title will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

The announcement was made during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, where Scorn debuted a new trailer featuring some graphic clips of players tearing themselves away from a bloody alien tentacle and exploring an unsettling extra-terrestrial world.

Advertisement

You can watch Scorn‘s latest trailer below:

First announced all the way back in 2014, Scorn has suffered several delays and internal issues with the project. It was last delayed in November 2021, however shortly afterward Ebb Software shared that Scorn was “75 per cent complete”.

For anyone who needs a refresher on what to expect, Scorn‘s Steam page shares that it will be “an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and sombre tapestry.”

In other news, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal are all coming to Xbox platforms and PC, and will be available on Game Pass. That’s not all, as fans of Persona will want to check out Demonschool – an upcoming strategy RPG from Necrosoft Games.

All of those announcements are just from today’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase – the last week has seen a slew of details on the next Call Of Duty, a remaster and PC port of The Last Of Us, and much more. It’s been a very busy few days for game announcements – to make sure you haven’t missed any of this week’s biggest reveals, check out our Summer Of Games 2022 page.