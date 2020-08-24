‘Gotham Knights’ co-op limited to two players, available online only

Warner Bros. Games has confirmed that the co-op gameplay for its recently revealed open-world, third-person action RPG Gotham Knights will be limited to only two players.

While the co-op feature was showcased during the gameplay walkthrough, its limitations were only detailed via a press statement shortly after the game’s reveal. Per the release, the game, which features four playable characters, will offer a “two-player, online cooperative experience”.

Local co-op and split screens will not be supported. Gamers will be however, still be able to play the game offline via its single-player campaign mode.

The press release goes on to detail the upcoming game’s four characters: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, as well as their traits and strengths. Following the death of Batman, the surviving members of the Batman Family will have to work together to solve mysteries and face some of Batman’s most menacing foes, including the debut of the Court Of Owls.

Gotham Knights will be a brand new story for DC’s Batman Universe, and is not connected to the Arkham games franchise. Gotham Knights is set to release in 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One and PC.

Fans of the DC Universe hoping for more immersive co-op gameplay will have to wait for Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League game to release in 2022. The game will let players tackle missions solo, or though a four-man co-op team. The game will be released on PC and next-generation consoles.