‘Gotham Knights’ PlayStation store listing suggests four player functionality

An update to the PlayStation store may have revealed that this year’s Gotham Knights will have four player online co-op, instead of the previously promised two player maximum.

A Reddit post from last week (May 7) shows the Gotham Knights store listing, which was updated to say the game “supports up to four online players with PS Plus,” or just “four network players” (thanks, PCGamesN).

The mention of four player online capabilities is still up on the PlayStation store, although there’s no indication of what this means for Gotham Knights itself, as developer WB Games Montréal previously stated that it would only support two player cooperative play.

Players will be able to suit up as either Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin or Red Hood in the game, each of which will have unique abilities and playstyles. The open-world title can also be played solo or in co-op, with the second player able to drop in and out via network connection at any time, Gotham Knights is not set to feature local split-screen play.

Gotham Knights takes place after the deaths of commissioner Gordon and Batman, with the remainder of the Bat-family fighting off the rising crime wave in Gotham. Villains like Mr. Freeze, Penguin and the Court of Owls are all set to make an appearance.

At a glance Gotham Knights looks reminiscent of the Batman Arkham series, which is due in part to WB Games Montréal developing 2013’s series prequel Batman: Arkham Origins. Gotham Knights will not serve as a sequel to that series, as Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will instead, with that recently delayed to spring 2023.

A new job listing also indicates that WB Games Montréal is going to be “responsible for a new AAA title,” although there’s no confirmation as of yet.

Gotham Knights will release on October 25 this year on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

In other news, an ex-Valve writer has said that Left 4 Dead almost didn’t include zombies due to concerns from Gabe Newell.